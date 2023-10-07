NC seeks clarity over J&K govt’s land grant beneficiaries

"We are not against the land endowment scheme, all we wanted was to have a transparent criteria in place for the process. We had earlier also asked the government should clarify who they are counting among the homeless. Are those people who have come here even a week ago also among the homeless? We want the scheme to be restricted to those individuals and families who have registered their names before August 5, 2019. The most important question that the people are asking is whether these beneficiaries were domiciles before August 2019 or after that. If it is the latter, then it raises a question on the entire process.” "Our party has been a forerunner in elevating the plight of landless and deprived sections. However, such decisions should have been left to an elected government. The makeshift administration that is currently ruling J&K should confine themselves to day to day issues and not take decisions which have far reaching consequences,” he added asking the government to make the list of beneficiaries public.