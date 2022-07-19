NC seeks rollback of 5 percent GST on rice, wheat, pulses, other essentials

Srinagar: National Conference on Tuesday took strong exception to the introduction of 5 percent GST on rice, wheat, and other essentials, saying the decision will hit the poor and middle class the most.
While addressing a press conference at Nawa e Subah, party’s Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said levying five percent GST even on unbranded packed rice, wheat, milk, curd and other daily essentials will affect the poor and ordinary people the most.
“The price of rice, wheat and food grains will increase by Rs 3 to Rs 5 per kg. Commodities like curd, paneer, rice, barley, jaggery and honey are being taxed now. People were already affected by the highest ever inflationary pull , price rise, and ravaging unemployment, the imposition of GST on commodities of daily consumption will compound their sufferings. It is a death knell for the poor, because it hinders their cheaper accessibility to food,” he added.