NC seeks rollback of 5 percent GST on rice, wheat, pulses, other essentials

Srinagar: National Conference on Tuesday took strong exception to the introduction of 5 percent GST on rice, wheat, and other essentials, saying the decision will hit the poor and middle class the most.

While addressing a press conference at Nawa e Subah, party’s Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said levying five percent GST even on unbranded packed rice, wheat, milk, curd and other daily essentials will affect the poor and ordinary people the most.