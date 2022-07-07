NC set to fight multi-front battle : Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) President Dr Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said his party is set to fight a multi-front battle.

According to a press note, he was interacting with a number of delegations at his residence in Jammu.

“As far as NC is concerned, it is set to fight a multi-front battle. On one front ,we have to strive for an atmosphere, where basic needs of our people including development and job creation are addressed. On the other front it has to keep up its peaceful and constitutional fight for the restoration of peoples abridged rights,” Dr Farooq said.