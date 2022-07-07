NC set to fight multi-front battle : Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) President Dr Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said his party is set to fight a multi-front battle.
According to a press note, he was interacting with a number of delegations at his residence in Jammu.
“As far as NC is concerned, it is set to fight a multi-front battle. On one front ,we have to strive for an atmosphere, where basic needs of our people including development and job creation are addressed. On the other front it has to keep up its peaceful and constitutional fight for the restoration of peoples abridged rights,” Dr Farooq said.
He added that NC has long been associated with the real political aspirations of the people.
“People are looking towards us to protect J&K’s cultural, social, political frontiers and cultural individuality as ever before. To achieve this goal, the party’s moves have to be marked by collectivism and better coordination at all levels,” he said.
NC President asked his party functionaries to amplify their efforts to reach out to wider sections of society across J&K.
“For NC to deepen its roots ever more than before, it is imperative for our functionaries to value workers,” he said, adding that strengthening of the bottom-up model holds the key towards making the party stronger to take on the challenges in the future.