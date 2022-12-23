NC shocked over tragic Ashmuqam killings

Srinagar, Dec 23: National Conference on Friday expressed grief and shock over a tragic incident in which a mentally unsound person attacked many locals including his family members in the Ashmuqam area of Anantnag district leaving three dead and six others injured on Friday morning.
In a joint statement Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, South Zone President Dr Bashir Ahmed Veeri, and District President Anantnag Altaf Ahmed Wani have expressed sorrow over the incident, saying that the incident reveals the rot in our society.
“Locals are alleging that the perpetrator of the heinous and despicable act is mentally unsound. The incident should be a point of concern for all of us. The first step towards stopping such incidents starts with contemplation by all of us. Locals are also alleging that the incident is the awful manifestation of wanton drug abuse and substance use. It is for the government to ascertain the circumstances that led to this incident,” they said.
The functionaries prayed for peace to the departed souls and swift and complete recovery to all the injured. They also demanded adequate compensation to the next of kin to those who died in the unfortunate incident and also to those who have suffered grievous injuries.