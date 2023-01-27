NC spreading false narratives against the BJP : Er Sahil

Srinagar, Jan 27: Er Sahil Bashir Bhat State Media Secretary Youth wing of BJP has said that a false narrative has been started by National Conference (NC) against BJP.
In a statement, he said that it has been announced through crystal clear message by LG Manoj Sinha that no action will be taken to those who are poor and who are in possession of land where they have only shelter.
“BJP is against all those land grabbers, influential people, land mafias and all political leaders who have illegally occupied and encroached upon the state land. All of these people should know that whatsoever is unlawful cannot be justified,” Sahil said.