NC to contest polls as a party: Nasir Aslam

Kupwara, Nov 4: National Conference Provincial President Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani on Friday said the party will contest polls as a party and will not allow space to others.
He was speaking to reporters during his visit to famous shrine Shah Wali Muqam in north Kashmir's Kupwara. "NC will take part in polls, whenever it will be held. The party won't allow space to others", Wani said.
To a query, Wani replied that if former chief minister Omar Abdullah has taken a stand to remain away from elections, that stands logic amid the GoI downgraded the status of J&K. "The GoI has snatched the Article 370 & 35(A) and downgraded the status of Jammu and Kashmir. Now if Omar Abdullah will contest polls, what he will do as a CM of UT", he said.
He however continued that the NC will take part in polls as a party and will not allow nefarious elements to take advantage of the situation. "NC will contest polls. The party won't allow space to anyone", Wani added.