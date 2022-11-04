NC to contest polls as a party: Nasir Aslam

Kupwara, Nov 4: National Conference Provincial President Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani on Friday said the party will contest polls as a party and will not allow space to others.

He was speaking to reporters during his visit to famous shrine Shah Wali Muqam in north Kashmir's Kupwara. "NC will take part in polls, whenever it will be held. The party won't allow space to others", Wani said.