NC to continue efforts for women’s empowerment: Dr Farooq Abdullah

He said that women’s representation in politics is an important metric to evaluate development and progress in any society.

According to a press note, he was interacting with DDC member Drugmulla Amina Majid who had called on him at his Gupkar residence. Among others party’s senior leader and Former Minister Mir Saifullah was also present. On the occasion Dr Farooq felicitated Amina Majeed for her win and also passed on good wishes to the DDC Member on her future endeavours.