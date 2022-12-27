NC to continue efforts for women’s empowerment: Dr Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar, Dec 27: National Conference Party President Dr Farooq Abdullah said that the party will continue to make concerted multi-prolonged efforts to promote women’s empowerment.
He said that women’s representation in politics is an important metric to evaluate development and progress in any society.
According to a press note, he was interacting with DDC member Drugmulla Amina Majid who had called on him at his Gupkar residence. Among others party’s senior leader and Former Minister Mir Saifullah was also present. On the occasion Dr Farooq felicitated Amina Majeed for her win and also passed on good wishes to the DDC Member on her future endeavours.
Interacting with the DDC Member, Dr. Farooq said, “NC has been a strong votary of ensuring adequate representation of women in politics. Having women in politics and public life will help attune policies to the needs of our sisters, and daughters which constitute half of the population. During our stints in power, we ensured that womenfolk get 50 percent reservation in Medical colleges and 33 percent reservation in Panchayats. Much more needs to be done. The very idea of holistic development is incomplete, if we are not able to free our mothers, sisters and daughters from age old debilities like illiteracy, nutritional deficiency, unemployment, gender based violence and discrimination.”