NC to elect its new President today

Party President Dr Farooq Abdullah had declined to contest the fresh party Presidential polls. Subsequently, a process was set into motion by NC for the fresh elections. A delegate session will a be held at Naseem Bagh Hazratbal tomorrow during which the new President will be elected.

It is being believed that Omar Abdullah will be elected as the new President of NC. He has been on the post twice in the past. The delegate session is being held on the 117th birth anniversary of NC founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah.