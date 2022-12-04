NC to elect its new President today

Srinagar, Dec 4: National Conference will elect its new President tomorrow.
Party President Dr Farooq Abdullah had declined to contest the fresh party Presidential polls. Subsequently, a process was set into motion by NC for the fresh elections. A delegate session will a be held at Naseem Bagh Hazratbal tomorrow during which the new President will be elected.
It is being believed that Omar Abdullah will be elected as the new President of NC. He has been on the post twice in the past. The delegate session is being held on the 117th birth anniversary of NC founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah.
Meawnwhile, NC on Sunday paid glowing tributes to Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah calling him a man of iron determination.
The party leaders in their tributes said, “Life of Sher-e-Kashmir has something of interest for everyone. When we remember Sher-e-Kashmir, we recall his magical grip on the hearts and minds of masses to whose marked historical and cultural individuality, he gave a political expression during his life time.”
“A Colossus, who build the men and the women, dwarfed by years of servitude, into a people worthy of motherland by piloting them out of proverbial poverty, and deprivation,” they said adding, “Sheikh Sahib wended his way through troubles, tribulations and incarcerations on the march to the establishment of new order, which knew no exploitation and guaranteed equal social, economic, and political status for all.”