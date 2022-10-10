NC to give voice to aspirations, demands of people : Dr Farooq Abdullah

Dr Abdullah added that the trajectory of J&K's pluralistic identity has been fashioned by the National conference and the party will defend it with all its might. “The real object of BJP is to push the real representative voices to the background and denude its plural and unique identity. The people of Jammu and Kashmir: Kashmiris, Dogras, Gujjars, and Paharis will not allow this to happen. The mood and sentiment of the people in Chenab, Pir Panjal and everywhere else is the same. People of J&K, no matter which region, religion and division, they belong to, have made it a point to stand up for their rights,” he said, adding that there was a ground swell of anger against BJP, and its A & B teams across J&K.

Exhorting the party functionaries to intensify their public contact, he said, “Our cadre has to reach every door step and educate people about the imminent threats to our future. Forces, which we are fighting, are conniving to weaken our political voice by creating divisions among us. They are working day in and day out to divide us on a regional, religious, and cultural basis. The efforts to divide us will receive further increase, as the people are seeking answers from them now. Any claim of normalcy and development in Jammu and Kashmir at present looks like a far cry from what the BJP government had intended while taking the decisions of August, 5 2019.”