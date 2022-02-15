‘NC wedded to democratic pluralism, welfarism’

National Conference is the voice of commoners, representing aspirations of all regions and all sections of the society in Jammu and Kashmir, he added. “National Conference would continue to be the fortress of secular and democratic forces and work for the equitable and comprehensive welfare of all sections of the society,” DrFarooq said.

He added that people of Jammu have always nurtured and upheld high principles of communal amity and democracy. “National Conference is going to give them voice and bring them on forefront to be involved in building a classless society where everyone will receive justice equally,” NC President said. He added that brotherhood, communal amity and mutual love has always been a mainstay of Jammu's cultural life and that the doors of NC are always open for such forces, who want to strengthen this cherished heirloom of Jammu, PirPanjal, Chenab.