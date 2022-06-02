NC will continue to fight for rights, dignity of people of J&K: Dr Farooq

Srinagar: National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said that his party will continue to fight for rights and dignity of people of Jammu and Kashmir.
According to a press note, he was presiding over a meeting of the party's Provincial Committee (Kashmir) at Nawa e Subah, Srinagar.
NC Vice President Omar Abdullah, General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, additional general secretary Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamaal, and Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani also spoke on the occasion.
Addressing the meeting, Dr Farooq reiterated the party’s stand which is to peacefully fight for restoration of J&K’s identity and dignity. He also expressed serious concern over the deteriorating security scenario in the valley leading to a series of targeted killings of innocents, including members of minority communities.
Referring to the spate of targeted civilian killings and the pervasive atmosphere of fear in the valley, Dr Farooq said, “I unequivocally condemn the brutal killing of Vijay Kumar, a Bank Manager in Kulgam. The killing spree and the pervasive fear among civilians, minorities and other soft targets gives a lie to the claims of the government that everything was alright in Kashmir. This is not the case. While our brothers and sisters are being targeted under daylight, the government has its head in the sand. This ostrich approach will push the situation to a point of no return.”
“An employee becomes a target in a busy office, or a cop gets killed at home, if this is the new face of normalcy, I cannot say anything. We feel sorry that innocent people are being killed one after another,'' he said.