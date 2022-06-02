NC will continue to fight for rights, dignity of people of J&K: Dr Farooq

Srinagar: National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said that his party will continue to fight for rights and dignity of people of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a press note, he was presiding over a meeting of the party's Provincial Committee (Kashmir) at Nawa e Subah, Srinagar.

NC Vice President Omar Abdullah, General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, additional general secretary Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamaal, and Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani also spoke on the occasion.

Addressing the meeting, Dr Farooq reiterated the party’s stand which is to peacefully fight for restoration of J&K’s identity and dignity. He also expressed serious concern over the deteriorating security scenario in the valley leading to a series of targeted killings of innocents, including members of minority communities.