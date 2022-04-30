NC will continue to work for welfare of fixed income groups, daily wagers : Farooq Abdullah

He said that the party will continue to work for the welfare of fixed income groups and daily wagers including artisans.

Appreciating the toil of workers from organised as well unorganized sector, Dr Farooq, in a statement said, “When we celebrate May 1 as International Labour Day around the globe, for us it is a day of remembrance of the indigenous struggle of our own people at Zaldagar, and silk factory against the unjust system. I take this opportunity and pay glowing tributes to the martyrs of the Zaldagar massacre. The Zaldagar, Silk factory agitation acted as a precursor to the movement against an unjust system initiated by Sher-e Kashmir Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah,” Dr Farooq said. “The Naya Kashmir document of our party envisaged established principles of labour laws including the right to work according to the individual capacity.”