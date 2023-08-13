NC will work for welfare of poor, downtrodden : Dr Farooq Abdullah

According to a press release, he was interacting with the party functionaries at a function in Shahar-e-Khas, Dr Farooq stepped up his attack against the anti-people policies of the incumbent government and said that the ruling dispensation has not been able to live up to its promises of providing employment to youth, handholding of artisans and much awaited relief to the poor and downtrodden sections of society.

Referring to the delay in the elections, Dr Farooq said, “BJP is shying away from elections as the clouds of worry have surrounded them. The life and livelihood of those living on the edge of poverty is not changing for the better. Amidst untamed inflation and unemployment, the withdrawal of food schemes only added to the daily woes of people. How will BJP face people from whose plates it has snatched food? How can a government that has unleashed tax terrorism on people face them? Our bleeding middle class, BPL and other marginalised communities like Gujjars, and Paharis are particularly at the receiving end.”