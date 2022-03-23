NC women DDC members call on Tanvir Sadiq

Srinagar, Mar 23: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq on Wednesday met a delegation of women DDC members.
The delegation was led by Women’s Wing President Shameema Firdous. Provincial President Women’s Wing Sabiya Qadri was also present, a press release said.
The DDC members apprised the party's Chief Spokesperson about the plethora of issues concerning them. He assured them that the party will take up the issues at all appropriate levels.
He reiterated the party's stand on promoting impactful women’s voices, saying having more educated women in politics will attune party policies to the needs of women.