NC women's wing holds convention

Srinagar, Mar 28: National Conference women's wing on Monday held a one day women's convention of district Bandipora, at the party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha, here.
The convention marked participation of women's wing functionaries from across the district. Among others party's DDC members, district, and provincial level functionaries were also present on the occasion.
The event was presided over by state women's wing president Shameema Firdous. The Party Provincial President Er. Sabiya Qadri also addressed the functionaries.
On the occasion scores of Panchs and Sarpanchs from Bandipura also joined the party fold. The new entrants were welcomed by the women's wing leaders, hoping that the party will benefit from their experience in public life.
The functionaries also felicitated Zarina on being nominated as district secretary Bandipura.
Addressing the functionaries, Shameema Firdous said, “We have been the forerunners in promoting issues relating to development and gender equality."