NC won’t accept attempts to divide people: Sagar

Jammu, Feb 6: National Conference (NC) General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar Sunday denounced the Delimitation Commission’s second draft proposal, saying the party would not accept attempts to divide people of J&K.
A statement of NC issued here said that presiding over a meeting held at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhawan in Jammu, Sagar said, “The draft recommendations are bizarre. The panel has gone by its own wish. It’s a sheer mockery of universally accepted and constitutionally established norms of representation.”
He said that NC would consult all provincial, zonal, and district functionaries before submitting its objections by February 14.
“We will formulate a detailed response to this report based on the inputs from the constituency in charge and submit it to the commission,” Sagar said.