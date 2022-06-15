NC workers from Kupwara join PC | Engage with J&K people for lasting solution : Sajad Lone

Srinagar: Peoples Conference (PC) President Sajad Gani Lone on Wednesday said that administration needs to go beyond the rhetoric and make sincere efforts to engage the people of J&K for a lasting solution to the present challenges.
According to a press note, he was addressing a party function here in connection with the joining of dozens of National Conference workers from Kupwara in his party.
“The woes of the common masses on the ground are mounting with each passing day and that the administration needs to go beyond the rhetoric and make sincere efforts to engage the people of J&K for a lasting solution to the present challenges,” he said.
The PC President added that the situation is tense and there is palpable fear. “There is a feeling of violence being pervasive. We have seen these phases in the past as well. However, there is a certain aloofness with which the current administration is being identified. Their utterances are overtly muscular. They may unintentionally be weakening the resolve of the general masses by virtue of an administrative discourse that seems to be anti-Muslim and anti-Kashmiri. The rulers and the ruled would have to live on the same planet for a cohesive response to the challenges faced by the people of J&K,” he added.
Sajad maintained that the worst thing that the administration can do is to go on pretending that everything is hunky dory since August 5, 2019.
While responding to a question on BJP spokespeople remarks on the Prophet (SAW)and Islam, Sajad said that the remarks made by BJP spokespeople are absolutely shameful and reprehensible.
On being asked about the ban of Falah-e-Aam affiliated schools Sajad said that the ban is discriminatory.
‘’Selectively cracking down on institutions which have religious affiliations is grossly unfair and unjust. The administration must understand that J&K is an overwhelmingly Muslim majority state. They cannot possibly ban every institution because they have a bias against the Muslims. It seems that they are intentionally targeting the Kashmiris for petty electoral gains in the rest of the country,’ he added.