NC workers from Kupwara join PC | Engage with J&K people for lasting solution : Sajad Lone

“The woes of the common masses on the ground are mounting with each passing day and that the administration needs to go beyond the rhetoric and make sincere efforts to engage the people of J&K for a lasting solution to the present challenges,” he said.

The PC President added that the situation is tense and there is palpable fear. “There is a feeling of violence being pervasive. We have seen these phases in the past as well. However, there is a certain aloofness with which the current administration is being identified. Their utterances are overtly muscular. They may unintentionally be weakening the resolve of the general masses by virtue of an administrative discourse that seems to be anti-Muslim and anti-Kashmiri. The rulers and the ruled would have to live on the same planet for a cohesive response to the challenges faced by the people of J&K,” he added.