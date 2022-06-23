NCC cadets visit Chinar War Memorial

The cadets were briefed about the history of the memorial and the various operations in the sector in which soldiers had participated.

Thereafter, in a somber ceremony wreaths were laid by two cadets and Brig KS Kalsi Group Commander NCC Group Srinagar to pay homage to the soldiers who had made the supreme sacrifice.

“The simple ceremony left a lasting impression on all cadets and most of them were visibly moved and overwhelmed with emotions. Subsequently the cadets also visited the ‘Ibadat-e-Shahadat’ Museum where they were briefed about the role of the Army in Kashmir since Independence,” a statement said.