NCC Group Commander interacts with cadets at GDC Handwara

Brigadier KS Kalsi brought with him a wealth of experience and insights from his illustrious career, inspiring the NCC cadets with his words of wisdom and encouragement. Brigadier KS Kalsi was accompanied by Colonel M S Kumar, Commanding Officer of 3 J&K Bn NCC Baramulla.

The visit served as a unique opportunity for the cadets to learn from a seasoned leader in the NCC and gain valuable guidance on leadership, discipline, and personal development.