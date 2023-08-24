NCC Group Commander interacts with cadets at GDC Handwara

Handwara, Aug 23: The Group Commander, Brigadier KS Kalsi on Wednesday visited the at Government Degree College (GDC) Handwara to address and interact with NCC cadets at the college.
Brigadier KS Kalsi brought with him a wealth of experience and insights from his illustrious career, inspiring the NCC cadets with his words of wisdom and encouragement. Brigadier KS Kalsi was accompanied by Colonel M S Kumar, Commanding Officer of 3 J&K Bn NCC Baramulla.
The visit served as a unique opportunity for the cadets to learn from a seasoned leader in the NCC and gain valuable guidance on leadership, discipline, and personal development.
During the interactive session, Brigadier KS Kalsi emphasized that joining the NCC in Handwara and Kupwara can offer students numerous benefits, such as leadership skills, discipline, physical fitness, and a sense of patriotism. Through the NCC, cadets will have opportunities for adventure activities, community service, and a chance to make lasting friendships. "The skills and values cadets gain will not only enhance your personal growth but also contribute to the betterment of their community and country," he told students.
Principal of GDC Handwara, Dr. Mohd Iqbal Darzi thanked Brigadier KS Kalsi for the visit and congratulated all NCC cadets of the college for their active participation in all college activities.
Talking to media, Brigadier KS Kalsi stated that a new NCC unit is being established in Kupwara in near future.
"This new unit will further increase the reach of the NCC in the North Kashmir region and provide additional opportunities for girls in the region to join the ranks of the NCC," he said.