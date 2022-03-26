NCERT’s FLN Survey concludes

Srinagar, Mar 26 : The 3-day countrywide Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) survey initiated by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), New Delhi, concluded on Friday with some 1008 students of Grade-3 from 112 schools in all the 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir taking part in the study.
The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), J&K, which had been tasked with conducting the survey, had made all the necessary arrangements while roping in field investigators (FI) and District Coordinators (DC) from all the 40 District Institutes of Education and Training (DIET).
The Joint Directors of the SCERT at both Jammu and Kashmir divisions besides supervising the survey had constituted teams of observers that travelled far and wide and across the length and breadth of the Union Territory to ensure that the survey takes place as per the guidelines provided by the NCERT.