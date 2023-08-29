NCORD committee meet held at Kulgam

The meeting was convened to discuss an Action Plan against the drug abuse and narcotic trade in the district and review the implementation of decisions and directions passed in previous meetings, and chalk out a future course of action.

During the meeting, threadbare discussion was held on various issues related to the incidence of drug addiction, certification of Nasha Mukt Panchayats as per norms, drives against the bhang cultivation, hotspots of drug use and action taken by the concerned departments with regard to curbing the menace of drugs.