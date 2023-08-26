NCORD, COTPA meeting held in Bandipora

Bandipora, Aug 25: On the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr. Owais Ahmed, District Level Committee meeting under Narco-Coordination Center (NCORD) Mechanism & Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Prohibition Act (COTPA), was held on Friday in Bandipora.
The meeting was co chaired by Nodal Officer Coordination Mohammad Ashraf Hakak and ADC Bandipora Umar Shafi Pandit. The meeting discussed in detail ways and means to curb the drug menace and the role of various stakeholders. It also discussed the alarming issue of drug addiction and abuse and strategies to tackle this issue.
The meeting discussed various issues related to menace of drug addiction, areas of concern, age group of addicts, hot spots of drug peddling, abuse, besides, cultivation of illicit poppy and cannabis in the district.
Hakak stressed on more intensive awareness campaigns to educate the public on the dangers of drug abuse, improved access to addiction treatment and support services, and stronger regulation of the pharmaceutical shops to prevent the illegal distribution of banned drugs.
ADC urged the participants to spread the message of “Say No to Drugs” in order to save our youth from this menace. He highlighted the role society, especially parents, in preventing drug abuse among children and youth.
Hakak on the occasion directed to form teams at tehsil levels headed by the concerned Tehsildars for consistent checking of medical/drug shops for conduct to be followed by them. He also stressed for compete switching over to the computerized billing system in all the medical shops across all three sub divisions.
DySP Bandipora on the occasion, informed that police arrested many culprits and were booked under the relevant acts. He added that police administration, with the help of district administration, has adopted 'zero tolerance' approach towards drug abuse.
Among others, the meeting was attended by JD Planning Imtiyaz Ahmad, BDCs, Excise Department, and other concerned.