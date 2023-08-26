NCORD, COTPA meeting held in Bandipora

The meeting was co chaired by Nodal Officer Coordination Mohammad Ashraf Hakak and ADC Bandipora Umar Shafi Pandit. The meeting discussed in detail ways and means to curb the drug menace and the role of various stakeholders. It also discussed the alarming issue of drug addiction and abuse and strategies to tackle this issue.

The meeting discussed various issues related to menace of drug addiction, areas of concern, age group of addicts, hot spots of drug peddling, abuse, besides, cultivation of illicit poppy and cannabis in the district.