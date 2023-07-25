NCORD meeting held in Ganderbal to review anti-drug campaign

Ganderbal, July 25: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shyambir today chaired a 13th meeting of the District-level (NCORD) to review the measures taken by the enforcement agencies to curb the drug abuse and narcotic trafficking in the district.
During the meeting a threadbare discussion was held on various issues pertaining to incidence of drug addiction, areas of concern and hotspots of drug use and action taken by the concerned departments with regard to curbing the menace of drugs.
The DC sought realistic data from all stakeholders regarding the status of drug addiction and cultivation of restricted crops.
While reviewing the status of cultivation of cannabis in the district, he directed Tehsildars to collect the data of cannabis cultivation, drug addicts and drug suppliers in their jurisdiction taking help of patwaris, chowkidars and lumberdars so that appropriate action is initiated accordingly.
Assistant Drug Controller informed that out of total 257 retail medical shops in the district, over 70 percent of shops have installed CCTV cameras. Further about 31 percent of shops have installed computerized billing systems.
The DC directed her to intensify inspection of chemist shops to restrict illegal transport, sale and distribution of psychotropic drugs and other banned substances in the district besides ensuring 100 percent installation of CCTV cameras by all medical shops and switching to computerized billing systems by all shops.
The meeting also reviewed the activities carried out under Nasha Mukt Panchayat campaign in the district and concerned departments were directed to share the monthly progress report and the activities undertaken with videography and photography proof under the campaign.
The meeting was attended by SSP Ganderbal, Nikhil Borkar; SDM Kangan, CMO, Tehsildars, CHO, Assistant Drug Controller Ganderbal and other concerned officials.