‘NDPS Act controls abuse of drug trafficking through stringent provisions’

The programme was organised by J&K Judicial Academy under the noble vision of Justice, Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh (Patron-in-Chief J&K Judicial Academy) and inspiring guidance of Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, Chairman, and other Judges of Governing Committee of Judicial Academy.

Sanjay Parihar, Director, Judicial Academy extended warm welcome to Justice Mohammad Yaqoob Mir, Former Chief Justice, High Court of Meghalaya and participating Judicial Officers.

Justice Mohammad Yaqoob Mir, former Chief Justice, High Court of Meghalaya in his opening remarks laid the foundation of the programme by thought provoking and inspiring address.

He laid stress on the implementation of the NDPS Act and stated that the Act is commonly known as NDPS Act and came into force on 14th November 1985. But with the passage of time and development, the practice turned into illicit drug trafficking.

Also, India is signatory to UN Conventions on Narcotic Drugs which prescribes for the controlled and limited use of these narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances. Therefore, the legislation is framed with the objective of using these narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances in controlled manner for medicinal and scientific purposes without violating the obligations to UN Conventions, he added.

The former Chief Justice stated that the NDPS Act regulates and controls the abuse of drug trafficking through its stringent provisions. It empowers the competent authority for the supervision of the operation related to narcotics drugs and psychotropic substances.

The NDPS Act prescribes stringent punishment; hence a balance must be struck between the need of the law and the enforcement of such law on the one hand and the protection of citizens from oppression and false implication, he added.

The programme was divided into two Working Sessions presided over by Justice Mohammad Yaqoob Mir, Former Chief Justice, High Court of Meghalaya. The sessions were mostly interactive wherein the Participants interacted and deliberated on the subject topics.

The programme concluded with vote of thanks by Sanjay Parihar, Director, J&K Judicial Academy who expressed his gratitude to the visiting Resource Person and participants and hoped that the deliberations and discussion in the programme will be enriching and act as a catalyst in pursuit of justice.