Nearly 10,000 pilgrims from J&K to perform Hajj this year

They said that 1320 people, above 70-years of age and 132 women who had applied without mahram, will also perform the Haj 2023.

Talking to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), Haj Executive Officer, Abdul Salam Mir said that a total of 14271 applications had been received for Hajj-2023.

“For the first time, women without Mahram have been allowed to go for the pilgrimage. 132 female applicants without mahram have been selected this year. 1320 people who are above 70 years of age have also been selected under Reserved Category,” Mir said. He said that 14,000 applications were received for Haj 2023 from the people of J&K. Earlier, Saudi government had barred the intending pilgrims above 70 years age in view of the Covid pandemic in year 2020 and 2021. However, the Saudi government recently announced that pilgrims above 70 years of age will be given priority and for the first time the Saudi government also allowed female pilgrims without mahram to perform the holy pilgrimage of Haj.