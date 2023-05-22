Nearly 20 million tourists expected to visit J&K this year: G20 Chief Coordinator

Srinagar, May 22: Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Chief Coordinator, G20 on Monday said that around 20 million tourists are expected to visit Jammu and Kashmir this year.
Shringla said that the idea is to increase the number of foreign tourists visiting J&K. His remarks came while addressing a joint press conference on the first day of the third G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting in Srinagar.
"We expect around 20 million tourists to visit Jammu and Kashmir this year. But the idea is to increase the value in terms of eco-tourism, film tourism, and adventure tourism, not only that but also to increase the number of foreign tourists coming to Jammu and Kashmir, and that attention the G20 meeting will bring," Shringla said.
Notably, Srinagar is decked up to host the third Tourism Working Group Meeting of G20 members. Seven countries, including Spain, Singapore, and Mauritius are discussing film tourism in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.
Spain, Singapore, Mauritius, Nigeria, South Africa, Brazil and India are among seven countries to discuss the global perspective of film tourism, as well as, its economic benefits and impact in J&K.
The side event on 'Film Tourism for Economic Growth and Cultural Preservation' is part of the mega third Tourism Working Group Meeting being organised in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar from May 22-24.