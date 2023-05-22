Nearly 20 million tourists expected to visit J&K this year: G20 Chief Coordinator

Shringla said that the idea is to increase the number of foreign tourists visiting J&K. His remarks came while addressing a joint press conference on the first day of the third G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting in Srinagar.

"We expect around 20 million tourists to visit Jammu and Kashmir this year. But the idea is to increase the value in terms of eco-tourism, film tourism, and adventure tourism, not only that but also to increase the number of foreign tourists coming to Jammu and Kashmir, and that attention the G20 meeting will bring," Shringla said.