Need-based labourer’s death evokes protests against PDD

Baramulla, Dec 28: A need-based labourer received an electric shock and later succumbed at a local hospital in the Rafiabad area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday.
He was identified as Muhammad RamzanChopan, 40, of Rawoocha, Rafiabad.
The incident triggered a massive protest in the area and protesters alleged that the deceased received an electric shock while he was working on an electric pole.
Lashing out at the PDD, the protesters said that the deceased labourer was working on an HT line.
They said despite the PDD knowing that some repair work was being done on the HT line, the electric supply was suddenly restored and Chopan received an electric shock and later succumbed.
Demanding an inquiry into the incident, the relatives of the deceased labourer questioned why casual labourers or need-based labourers are put to risk while regular employees do nothing.
They asked PDD to clarify why it does not provide safety gear to the people engaged with the department for carrying such hard tasks.
Muhammad Ashraf, a relative of Chopan said that lack of communication among the employees often results in sudden restoration of electric supply leading to mishaps.