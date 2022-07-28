Need for collaborative efforts against social evils : Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah on Thursday necessitated collaborative efforts to curb the menace of drug addiction in Kashmir.
He was addressing the foundation and annual parens’ day function of J&K Rural Development society held at the auditorium hall of the Dental College Shirin Bagh, Srinagar. The event was presided over by former Speaker and Chairman JKRDS Mubarak Gul.
Omar called for collaborative efforts from civil society in purging the society from social evils and creating awareness on various fronts in tackling various other issues. “The burgeoning menace of drug addiction in Kashmir needs to be addressed seriously. It is high time for us to stand up and talk against it,” he said.