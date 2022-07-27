Need for coordination between Courts, Civil Administration stressed at Kupwara meeting

Kupwara, July 26: The third Coordination Committee Meeting (CCM) of Court, Police and Civil administration Kupwara was held here today with Principal District and Sessions Judge (PD&SJ) Kupwara, Tasleem Arief presiding over the meeting.
The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Khalid Jahangir; SSP Kupwara, Yougal Manhas, Chief Judicial Magistrate Handwara/ Secretary Coordination Committee, Khursheed Ahmad; Secretary DLSA Kupwara, Muzamil Ahmad Wani, S P Handwara, ADC Handwara, Presidents of Bar Association Kupwara and Handwara, Superintendent District Jail Kupwara and other members of the Committee attended the meeting.
The meeting was held under orders of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.
The PD&SJ Kupwara while addressing the meeting stressed the need for greater coordination and cooperation between Courts and Police/ Civil Administrations so that the best results in justice delivery system is attained. He said the objective of this meeting is to further improve the justice in Kupwara district, adding that justice means justice to all; justice to criminals and justice to society. The DC in his address asked the concerned officers of civil administration to ensure completion of all works within the shortest possible time. He assured the PD&SJ of full support from District Administration.
Earlier, the meeting discussed threadbare various agenda points which include security issues in the courts, installation of CCTV Cameras, and other related issues. Infrastructural problems faced by Judicial Officers in different courts were also discussed in the meeting, besides lack of government standing counsel in the courts and problems faced by the inmates in district Jail. The meeting also discussed the matters related to bridging the communication gap between the different stakeholders of the coordination committee.
Acquisition of the land by the government without following the procedure resulting in litigation came also to discussions.
Non-execution of warrants issued by different courts and non-implementation of the court directions passed from time to time was also discussed in the meeting, besides, deputation of the sweepers on regular basis in the court for cleaning of the court complex.