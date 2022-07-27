Need for coordination between Courts, Civil Administration stressed at Kupwara meeting

The PD&SJ Kupwara while addressing the meeting stressed the need for greater coordination and cooperation between Courts and Police/ Civil Administrations so that the best results in justice delivery system is attained. He said the objective of this meeting is to further improve the justice in Kupwara district, adding that justice means justice to all; justice to criminals and justice to society. The DC in his address asked the concerned officers of civil administration to ensure completion of all works within the shortest possible time. He assured the PD&SJ of full support from District Administration.

Earlier, the meeting discussed threadbare various agenda points which include security issues in the courts, installation of CCTV Cameras, and other related issues. Infrastructural problems faced by Judicial Officers in different courts were also discussed in the meeting, besides lack of government standing counsel in the courts and problems faced by the inmates in district Jail. The meeting also discussed the matters related to bridging the communication gap between the different stakeholders of the coordination committee.