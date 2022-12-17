Need for traditional crop promotion stressed at SKUAST-K Research Council meeting

This 64 th edition of Research Council meeting was chaired by Vice-Chancellor SKUAST-KashmirProf. Nazir Ahmad Ganai. During the two days of marathon deliberations research road-map for forthcoming Rabi season was drawn in light of the re searchable issues identified and the problems put forth by the Development Departments. Besides 29 Apex Committee approved projects, more than 150 new proposals were placed before the house and same were approved after thorough deliberations. Vice-Chancellor during his interaction with the scientists presenting the projects advised all scientists to adopt an innovative approach while framing the research projects. He advised for preparation of road map for revival of heritage crops like Ambri-apple, almond, walnut and silk. Research stations were advised to expand their activity beyond the boundaries of the respective stations and ensure adoption of the technologies in half a kilometre radius around the centres.