Need of liberal visa policy for religious tourism in J&K: Raina

Srinagar, May 22: Welcoming the tourism working group meeting of G-20 nations in Srinagar, All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) today said that there is a need to introduce liberal visa policy so that people from foreign countries visit places of religious importance without hassle.

In a statement, APSCC Chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina said that Srinagar is privileged to host delegates of the 20 nations. He said that since there are many places of religious importance in the union territory of Jammu & Kashmir it is important to introduce hassle free visa services to the foreigners so that they visit places without any difficulty.

“The union territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh have tremendous scope of religious tourism. Religious places like Jamia Masjid, Srinagar, Dargah Hazratbal, Gurdwara Chatti Padshahi, Srinagar, Mata Vaishno Devi, Katra-Jammu, Kheer Bhawani, Tulmulla-Ganderbal and Gumpas of Ladakh have a mass appeal, but have not been put on the international religious tourism map so far,” said Raina.