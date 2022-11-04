Need to fight corruption collectively: academics, ACB officers resolve at KU's vigilance awareness programme

Srinagar, Nov 4: Academics and officers of Anti Corruption Bureau(ACB) on Friday stressed on the need to fight corruption collectively to build a better society during a vigilance awareness programme at Kashmir University.

The programme was held at the varsity as part of the countrywide observance of the vigilance awareness week.

The programme was jointly organised by the varsity’s office of National Service Scheme(NSS) and Departmental Vigilance Office in collaboration with Anti Corruption Bureau(ACB), a statement by KU said.