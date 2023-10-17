Need to increase our share in multi-trillion dollar global education sector: LG Sinha

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the inaugural session of the Round Table Conference (RTC) with the newly-appointed Vice Chancellors from various universities of the country at the University of Kashmir (KU), the LG said “Higher education institutions across the world are undergoing radical transformations. The universities and colleges will have to formulate strategic plans, organisational readiness for adjustments aligned with the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 to stay relevant in a constantly evolving world. Educate in India should be our aim and we need to increase our share in the multi-trillion dollar global education sector.”

He said that institutions with aspirational and shared vision should focus on improving ranking.

“It should be our top priority and we must take bold action to achieve this goal,” Sinha said.