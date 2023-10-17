Need to increase our share in multi-trillion dollar global education sector: LG Sinha

Srinagar, Oct 17: Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha Tuesday said that there was a need to increase the country’s share in the multi-trillion dollar global education sector.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the inaugural session of the Round Table Conference (RTC) with the newly-appointed Vice Chancellors from various universities of the country at the University of Kashmir (KU), the LG said “Higher education institutions across the world are undergoing radical transformations. The universities and colleges will have to formulate strategic plans, organisational readiness for adjustments aligned with the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 to stay relevant in a constantly evolving world. Educate in India should be our aim and we need to increase our share in the multi-trillion dollar global education sector.”
He said that institutions with aspirational and shared vision should focus on improving ranking.
“It should be our top priority and we must take bold action to achieve this goal,” Sinha said.
He appreciated the endeavour of the Association of Indian Universities to bring together the VCs on a common platform to deliberate on university governance, collaboration, and promoting innovation in the academic world.
“We are witnessing a massive growth in demand for higher education. In 10-15 years, India has contributed 74 percent of all new higher education institutions started in the world. We need to ensure the quality of studies to provide new tools to students to face the changes and challenges,” the LG said.
He said that more than 13 lakh Indian students were studying in 79 countries.
“As per an estimate of 2020, students studying abroad are spending approximately 30 billion US dollars annually. Despite having the largest number of higher educational institutions in the world and the best facilities, not a single institution of ours is included in the top 10 educational hubs of the world, because of lack of promotion,” Sinha said.
He said that many countries of the Global South were now focused on enrolling international students.
“But we are lagging. On the contrary, we top the list of countries for sending the highest number of students abroad. This trend needs to be reversed with a transformational approach,” the LG said.
At the conference, he shared the efforts of the J&K administration, under the guidance of Prime Minister NarendraModi, to overhaul the education system in J&K.
“Since September 2020, J&K has witnessed encouraging reforms in the higher education sector. Universities and Colleges have been enabled to focus on the demand for education outputs, industry requirements, innovation, new age skills and to be flexible and resilient to meet the needs of tomorrow,” Sinha said.
He also underlined the need for the universities to adjust to the change and meet future challenges.
“Today, the pace of change in every sector is faster than before. The biggest transformational revolution is required in the university campus,” the LG said. “To remain relevant in the future, universities will have to function like a professional corporation in which each department, unit, and teacher play their crucial role as a separate part and forms a complete organic mechanism.”
He said that innovation and entrepreneurship cannot be taught through books.
“Arrangements should be made that students are involved in field learning every week,” the LG said.
Vice Chairman, J&K Higher Education Council, Prof Dinesh Singh in his address shared the ongoing transformation in the higher education sector in J&K.
Secretary General, Association of Indian University, Pankaj Mittal highlighted the endeavours of AIU for enhancing the engagement of universities and teachers in reforming the education system in the country.
KU Vice Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan, VCs of various universities, HoDs, senior officers, and faculty members were also present on the occasion.