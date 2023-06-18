Need to isolate elements holding J&K back: LG Sinha

Srinagar, June 18: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, in this month’s “Awaam Ki Awaaz” programme, highlighted the efforts of the UT Government to encourage citizen’s participation in governance and working with commitment towards nation building. He said that there was a need to isolate the elements holding the J&K back.

“Awaam Ki Awaaz is transforming creative ideas of people into realities. If there is a change in our thinking and deep sense of purpose for prosperity of all and preservation of cultural heritage, then nothing can stop the progress of a modern society,” said the Lt Governor.

It is important that social upliftment, human welfare, nation building becomes top priority for every individual. This is the golden period for J&K. The entire society should become one mind, one soul and work together to make their dreams come true in Amrit Kaal, he observed.

We have to move forward unitedly and remove every hurdle on the path leading to the holistic development of Jammu Kashmir, said the Lt Governor.

In both rural and urban areas there is a need to isolate the elements holding the J&K back, so that the creative forces of the society can work as a cohesive group towards shared goal of making India the new economic powerhouse of the world, he said.

Sharing the inspirational success stories of women heroes and green warriors, the Lt Governor appreciated the effort of Sopore’s daughter Mufara Majeed to build a solar-powered boat and her dedication to combat climate change and to promote green development. These individual small steps will make big changes in the journey of sustainable development, he added.

Women are the most ideal architects of society. Their strong resolve, grit and capabilities act as a strong foundation for the progress of the nation and the society, observed the Lt Governor.