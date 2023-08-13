Need to promote cadaveric organ donation in Kashmir: DAK

Srinagar, Aug 13: On world organ donation day, Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Sunday said cadaveric (deceased) organ donation needs to be promoted in Kashmir.

“There is a dire need to create public awareness about the importance of cadaveric organ donation,” said DAK President Dr Nisar ul Hassan.

Dr Hassan said cadaveric organ donation is the process of retrieving organs for transplantation to another person from a brain dead person whose organs are kept viable by artificial support.

“Cadaveric transplantation is about gifting life, turning a tragedy into new life for some patients. It can bring new life to as many as 8 patients,” he said.

“Organs which can be harvested after death include kidneys, liver, lungs, heart, pancreas, small intestines and cornea.”

The DAK President said Kashmir has a huge burden of end stage kidney, liver and heart failure cases. These patients need organ replacement to save their lives.

Many patients with end-stage organ failure die painfully while waiting for an organ transplant.