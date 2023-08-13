Need to promote cadaveric organ donation in Kashmir: DAK

Srinagar, Aug 13: On world organ donation day, Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Sunday said cadaveric (deceased) organ donation needs to be promoted in Kashmir.
“There is a dire need to create public awareness about the importance of cadaveric organ donation,” said DAK President Dr Nisar ul Hassan.
Dr Hassan said cadaveric organ donation is the process of retrieving organs for transplantation to another person from a brain dead person whose organs are kept viable by artificial support.
“Cadaveric transplantation is about gifting life, turning a tragedy into new life for some patients. It can bring new life to as many as 8 patients,” he said.
“Organs which can be harvested after death include kidneys, liver, lungs, heart, pancreas, small intestines and cornea.”
The DAK President said Kashmir has a huge burden of end stage kidney, liver and heart failure cases. These patients need organ replacement to save their lives.
Many patients with end-stage organ failure die painfully while waiting for an organ transplant.
“Kashmir has two transplant units one at SKIMS and other one at GMC Srinagar which are involved in live related kidney transplantation and most people don’t find a live donor,” he said.
Dr Nisar said cadaveric transplantation is not being done in Kashmir as there are no donors.
Due to lack of awareness and misconceptions among people, posthumous organ donation is not welcome in our society.
Many Muslim majority countries have already accepted the practice of posthumous organ donation. It is a norm in Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Iran and many other countries.
“In order to encourage the practice, religious leaders should come forward and speak in support of the practice,” he said.
“Regular social functions should be organized where importance of organ donation should be highlighted which will improve organ donation and save lives.”
“Donating/pledging an organ is a noble cause and nothing could be a better goodbye to the world than knowing that one will be making a difference to numerous lives after they are gone,” he added.