'Need to promote J&K youth by educating them': SC comes to aid of Kashmiri girl
New Delhi, Mar 25: The Supreme Court on Friday came to the aid of a young Kashmiri girl, pursuing MBBS from a college in Bangladesh, whose financial assistance was stopped as she took admission in another college, saying "we need to promote the youth of Jammu and Kashmir by educating them".
A bench of justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant dismissed the appeal of the Jammu and Kashmir administration against the high court order directing release of financial assistance to the girl Mubashir Ashraf Bhat.
It said, "The consequence of entertaining the appeal would deny the loan disbursal, which was sanctioned originally for her study though in a different institution. We are of the view that that in the exercise of jurisdiction under Article 136 of the constitution would not be appropriate, when the consequence of entertaining the petition would substantially dislocate the educational career of a young woman student from Jammu and Kashmir."
The bench said, "We therefore decline to entertain the petition only on this ground and without expressing any opinion on the question of law, which are sought to be raised. The question of law is kept open to be decided in the appropriate case. The Special Leave Petition is dismissed."