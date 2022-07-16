Need to strength, consolidate peace in J&K: DGP

Srinagar, July 16: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Saturday stressed need for further “strengthening and consolidating peace” in Jammu and Kashmir.
The DGP made the comments during his visit to Police Training School, Manigam where he inaugurated a Drill Nursery, a Helipad and addressed a trainees’ Darbar besides reviewing the arrangements at Yatra Base camps Manigam and Shadipora.
Addressing the Darbar, the DGP said that J&K has its "own history of love, brotherhood & togetherness" adding that "enemies are targeting its culture by using different evil tactics". “We have to continue our work with the people to further strengthen and consolidate peace in Jammu and Kashmir,” the DGP added.
On the occasion, the DGP said that the present trainees’ batch is "unique in itself as it is a mix of experienced and young personnel". Many in the batch have already performed well in the field as SPOs, he added. He impressed upon them to fully devout themselves to training, work shoulder to shoulder with fellow trainees, develop a team spirit and prepare themselves for future challenges. He said that trainees must carry forward the spirit, positivity and activism inculcated in them during the training for the benefit of society.
He impressed on the recruit trainees to make best use of all the facilities available in the training institute and learn all the nuisances of policing. He said that they should follow the training curriculum with dedication as in future they would be shouldering the responsibilities with their fellow policemen working already on ground for maintaining peace and tranquility in J&K and a secure environment for its people.
He said that the trainees were lucky for being trained in one of the few training centers which is rich in its natural beauty and this phase of grooming will determine how successful they would be professionally later. He also advised them to prepare themselves to face the difficulties and remain cheerful in all circumstances. He directed the training staff to sensitize the trainees about their role in the field for facing multiple challenges. He appreciated the Principal and his team for maintaining cleanliness and beautification of the training school and directed for suitable rewards for the gardeners.
Earlier the DGP inaugurated the Drill Nursery and Helipad within the training School. During the inauguration of the drill nursery the DGP appreciated the Principal PTS Manigam for providing an outdoor drill training lab for the trainees. He said that drill nursery will help the basic training recruits to practice and correct themselves individually in their turnout and other drill basics like March past, saluting etc thus will help in their police personality development during their initial period of training.
Later on the DGP also took stock of security arrangements at Manigam and Shadipora Transit Camps. On his arrival at the Shaipora transit camp he was received by DIG NKR Shri Udayabhaskar Billa. He interacted with Police and CRPF officers and Jawans who are deployed for security of these Transit camps and yatris. He visited the Control room/ Signal centre, joint CCTV surveillance centre and inspected parking facilities. He also took stock of arrangements for yatries and interacted with Yatris & service providers viz (Tent walas and Langar walas). The officers briefed the DGP regarding the arrangements and Security of the Yatra Base Camps.