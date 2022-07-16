Need to strength, consolidate peace in J&K: DGP

The DGP made the comments during his visit to Police Training School, Manigam where he inaugurated a Drill Nursery, a Helipad and addressed a trainees’ Darbar besides reviewing the arrangements at Yatra Base camps Manigam and Shadipora.

Addressing the Darbar, the DGP said that J&K has its "own history of love, brotherhood & togetherness" adding that "enemies are targeting its culture by using different evil tactics". “We have to continue our work with the people to further strengthen and consolidate peace in Jammu and Kashmir,” the DGP added.

On the occasion, the DGP said that the present trainees’ batch is "unique in itself as it is a mix of experienced and young personnel". Many in the batch have already performed well in the field as SPOs, he added. He impressed upon them to fully devout themselves to training, work shoulder to shoulder with fellow trainees, develop a team spirit and prepare themselves for future challenges. He said that trainees must carry forward the spirit, positivity and activism inculcated in them during the training for the benefit of society.