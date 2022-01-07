NEET counselling to start next week

In J&K, the counselling process was also in limbo due to the pending decision in the SC.

Chairman Board of Professional Entrance Examinations, Vivek Bhardwaj said J&K was following the directions of the court, and the registration of candidates for filling up of seats was expected to start from the next week.

He said that the timeline for both PG and UG seats was in the making and BOPEE would soon issue a notification in this regard.