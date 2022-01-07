NEET counselling to start next week

Srinagar, Jan 7: With the Supreme Court giving a go-ahead to the NEET PG counselling, the government said that the counselling process for filling the undergraduate and postgraduate seats in medical colleges of J&K would start after the Medical Counselling Committee (MMC) issues the notification.
The SC today gave its verdict on the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and OBC quota in UG and PG NEET and allowed the counselling process to begin.
The counselling for filling up of MBBS, MD, and MS seats across medical colleges of India was stalled since October 2021 due to a plea challenging the existing slab in income for EWS.
In J&K, the counselling process was also in limbo due to the pending decision in the SC.
Chairman Board of Professional Entrance Examinations, Vivek Bhardwaj said J&K was following the directions of the court, and the registration of candidates for filling up of seats was expected to start from the next week.
He said that the timeline for both PG and UG seats was in the making and BOPEE would soon issue a notification in this regard.
“As soon as the MCC notifies the counselling process, we will start it here as well,” Bhardwaj said.
While advising the aspirants to be “in touch” on the BOPEE website, he said, “We have a very robust system in place and by Monday or Tuesday, we expect the process to begin.”
BOPEE is the counselling authority for filling up MBBS, MD, and MS seats in both J&K and Ladakh.
Bhardwaj said that the aspirants need to rest assured that the counselling process would be “timely and transparent”.
In December, Chairman BOPEE Shariq Ahmed Raina said that the merit lists were ready, based on the results of NEET UG and PG, and the counselling was delayed due to the pendency of the plea in the SC.
The government had also announced that in this academic session, J&K would not pool seats in the All-India quota and deferred the decision it had announced earlier.