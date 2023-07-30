NEET-SS aspirants distressed as no exam centers set up in Kashmir

"This is not the first instance where the exam conducting body has overlooked the needs of Valley students. Each time a national-level competitive exam is held, aspirants from the region suffer mental agony and hardship due to the lack of accessible exam centers," another aspirant expressed to Greater Kashmir.

The aspirants are frustrated and urgently call for action, urging the Jammu and Kashmir administration to intervene and address the issue with the concerned authorities. They demand equal opportunities for Valley students to pursue their dreams in the medical field.

"The absence of exam centers within the Valley not only hinders the aspirants' academic pursuits but also raises questions about the inclusivity and fairness of such national-level examinations," the aspirant highlighted.

The students hope that the J&K administration led by LG Manoj Sinha will intervene and ensure that sufficient exam centers are set up within the Valley for NEET-SS. With the exam date drawing closer, they stress the need for prompt action to allocate exam centers to them locally.

Advisor to J&K Lieutenant Governor (LG) Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar informed that the matter has been taken up with the Principal Secretary Health and Medical Education (H&ME) department. Efforts will be made to secure an exam center in the Valley.

"He (Principal Secretary) will take up the matter with concerned authorities, and we will try our best to get a center allotted here," Bhatnagar assured Greater Kashmir.