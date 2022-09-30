NEET UG 2022: J&K govt to contribute 15 percent of seats for All India quota

The National Testing Agency (NTA), New Delhi conducted NEET-UG 2022 for admission to Under-Graduate Medical Courses on 17-07-2022 and declared the result of the said test on 07-09-2022.

“The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India has provided the result of candidates belonging to the Union Territories (UTs) of JK and Ladakh, who have appeared in the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET), to the Board on 26th of September 2022,” the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination (JKBOPEE) said in a notification, news agency KNO reported.