NEET UG-2023 exam: Pulwama boy secures first rank in J&K; credits success to proper guidance

He emphasized the crucial role that proper guidance from teachers played throughout his academic journey. "Hard work and consistency were my success mantra," Basit stated, acknowledging the valuable support he received from his educators.

Basit's academic journey began at Ziekra Educational Institute in Pulwama, where he completed his primary education up to the 8th grade.

Later, he transferred to NIET Pulwama to pursue his secondary and senior secondary studies.

Demonstrating his ambition and determination, Basit enrolled at Aakash Institute in the 9th grade, where he commenced his coaching and diligently prepared for the class 12th exams and NEET simultaneously.

Impressively, Basit cleared the NEET exam in his very first attempt, displaying both his academic prowess and diligent preparation.

The NEET UG-2023 examination was conducted nationwide on May 7, 2023, at numerous test centers.

The significance of Basit's achievement is further highlighted by the statistics of the NEET UG-2023 exam.

A total of 37,276 students registered for the exam, out of which 36,431 appeared. Among the candidates, a notable 20,564 individuals successfully qualified, showcasing the exceptional caliber of students vying for medical admissions.