NEET UG-2023 Exam | Students from rural pockets, city shine in NEET UG-2023 results

Srinagar, June 14: Meet Umer Ahmad Ganie, a resident of Zagigam Pulwama, who achieved a remarkable feat by scoring 601 marks out of 720 in the recently held NEET UG-2023 examination. The NEET UG-2023 result was declared on Tuesday.
Despite facing financial constraints and the need to work as a labourer, Umar emerged successful in the NEET UG-2023 exam through sheer dedication and self-study. His extraordinary achievement not only highlights his personal triumph but also inspires countless others who strive to overcome similar challenges. Born in a family with limited financial means, Umar's aspirations were often hindered by the harsh reality of his circumstances. But to fulfill his dream, he worked as a laborer during the day to support his family and used to study during late hours.
"The situation at home was very difficult. I used to work as a laborer all day and study in the evenings. These two years were crucial for the NEET Exam. I used to do any kind of labor work and earn money because the financial condition of the house was very poor," Umar said. On the day the results were announced, Umar was not even at home and he was informed by his neighbours and friends that he has emerged as one of the successful candidates in NEET UG-2023 exam.
"After the NEET exam was conducted. I started working as a painter and used to paint houses and other buildings till the NEET result was declared," he said. Due to poverty, Umer could not afford any coaching during his 11th and 12th grades, besides NEET coaching. However, Umer never gave up and remained determined.
Umar demonstrated unwavering commitment to his education by dedicating his nights to intensive study. With no access to expensive coaching centers, Umar relied solely on his own determination and resourcefulness to prepare for the highly competitive NEET UG exam. While many students often depend on additional coaching to supplement their studies, Umar defied the odds by devising a rigorous self-study routine.
Abdul Basit, a student from Pulwama clinched the top position in the NEET UG-2023 entrance exam in Jammu and Kashmir.
Meanwhile several students from Srinagar city including three of a family qualified NEET UG-2023 exam in their first attempt. Arbish, Rutba and Tuba, all the three students of one family qualified the NEET UG-2023 exams.
Arbish scored 565 points, Rutba (645), Tuba (574) were enrolled at NITIANs career Institute at Downtown Srinagar. Another female student Najfa of the same coaching institute has also qualified the NEET exam with 620 points. "We used to study together all the time as we have done our schooling together as well. Preparing for the NEET exam together was helpful for us as we could help each other in clearing our doubts and motivate each other that we do not have to give up," said Rutba. Meanwhile, Najfa said that the continuous guidance, mentorship of the coaching institute and the family support played a key role for them.