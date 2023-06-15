NEET UG-2023 Exam | Students from rural pockets, city shine in NEET UG-2023 results

Despite facing financial constraints and the need to work as a labourer, Umar emerged successful in the NEET UG-2023 exam through sheer dedication and self-study. His extraordinary achievement not only highlights his personal triumph but also inspires countless others who strive to overcome similar challenges. Born in a family with limited financial means, Umar's aspirations were often hindered by the harsh reality of his circumstances. But to fulfill his dream, he worked as a laborer during the day to support his family and used to study during late hours.

"The situation at home was very difficult. I used to work as a laborer all day and study in the evenings. These two years were crucial for the NEET Exam. I used to do any kind of labor work and earn money because the financial condition of the house was very poor," Umar said. On the day the results were announced, Umar was not even at home and he was informed by his neighbours and friends that he has emerged as one of the successful candidates in NEET UG-2023 exam.