Neglected Galibal-Kawhar road in Baramulla leaves residents aghast

Baramulla, Oct 30: The scenic landscapes of Galibal-Kawhar Kandi, in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district often attract a lot of people. However, the dismal state of the Galibal-Kawhar road measuring a mere 2 kilometers has led to profound discontent among the local population.
Nusrat Majeed, the Sarpanch of Kawhar, lamented the deplorable condition of the road and the authorities’ inaction that has perpetuated this issue. The road, now riddled with gaping cracks and potholes, hinders daily life for the residents.
Despite local Sarpanch’s relentless efforts to bring this to the attention of administrative authorities through numerous representations, there has been no discernible progress, compounding the hardship faced by the locals.
“Despite being the Sarpanch of the area and making repeated representations to the authorities, there has been no redressal of the issue. As a result, the people here continue to endure immense hardships,” said Nusrat Majeed, Sarpanch of the area.
The Galibal-Kawhar road, lined by lush forests, offers a breathtaking glimpse of nature’s beauty. It attracts scores of residents from Baramulla district, who frequently visit to savour the tranquility and charm of the place. However, the deteriorating condition of the road often sours the moods of these visitors.
Ghulam Muhammad, a resident of Kawhar village, said that this road connects at least three villages, Lateefabad, Kawhar, and Kalayban. He said the daily lives of the inhabitants heavily rely on it, with school buses ferrying students to various educational institutions.
However, the worsening state of the road has deterred drivers from traversing it, significantly disrupting the schooling of the local children.
“As winter sets in, the road’s condition deteriorates drastically. School buses refuse to operate on this road, and as a result, school-going children often face interruptions in their education,” Ghulam Muhammad lamented.
While urging the administration to start the immediate repair of the road, the locals said that the Baramulla district administration knows that the area is prone to landslides. They said that such a condition of the area demands regular maintenance of the road so that it does not get frequently damaged.
“Instead of ensuring regular maintenance of the road, owing to the incidents of landslides in the area, the authorities have completely neglected it. In the absence of road maintenance, the road condition deteriorates further. The administration needs to pay attention towards the issue and start immediate maintenance of the road,” said Farooq Ahmad, another resident of the area.