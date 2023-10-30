Neglected Galibal-Kawhar road in Baramulla leaves residents aghast

Nusrat Majeed, the Sarpanch of Kawhar, lamented the deplorable condition of the road and the authorities’ inaction that has perpetuated this issue. The road, now riddled with gaping cracks and potholes, hinders daily life for the residents.

Despite local Sarpanch’s relentless efforts to bring this to the attention of administrative authorities through numerous representations, there has been no discernible progress, compounding the hardship faced by the locals.

“Despite being the Sarpanch of the area and making repeated representations to the authorities, there has been no redressal of the issue. As a result, the people here continue to endure immense hardships,” said Nusrat Majeed, Sarpanch of the area.