Neighboring country trying to adopt ‘Punjab model’ to lure J&K youth towards drugs: DGP Dilbag Singh

Srinagar, July 24: Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Thursday said that the neighbouring country is following the Punjab model to lure J&K’s younger generation towards drugs as militancy is on its deathbed.

“When terrorism ended in Punjab, youth and people were lured towards drugs. While terrorism vanished in Punjab, drugs remained there to destroy the generations. Same model is being followed in J&K by Pakistan. Militancy is on its deathbed in J&K but efforts from across are on to hook youth towards drugs,” DGP Singh told reporters, as reported by news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO).

After inaugurating the J&K Police Martyrs’ Football Tournament in Srinagar, he said that last year, J&K police, while following the zero tolerance for drugs, destroyed 8000 kgs of drugs and registered 2000 cases. “Some 3000 people were arrested and many of them under NDPS act,” the DGP said.

He said conspiracies are being hatched against the J&K youth from across as consignments of drugs continue to infiltrate into this side. “Terrorism incidents are taking place like the appearance of a jin. Conspiracies from across the border, J&K was badly affected but today, defeated peace ahead, terrorism at back seat. Terrorism incidents taking place like a jinn,” he said, adding that even for the smallest incidents, terrorist organisations come forward to take credit.