NEP-2020 a platform to translate research, ideas, innovations into actions: Advisor Bhatnagar

The week long program is being organised by the Department of Physics, University of Kashmir in collaboration with the Shivaji University, Kolhapur, Maharashtra with support from the Department of Science and Technology, Govt. Of India.

Addressing the large gathering of scientists, scholars, researchers and students from different universities of the country, Advisor Bhatnagar highlighted that the collaborations between different universities and institutions with sharing of infrastructure, ideas and research as well as movement of scholars and researchers is of utmost importance as it gives impetus to research efforts.

He added that these collaborations create a platform for interactions where some of the unique brains and minds of various institutions meet and integrate, thereby producing something significant for our nation as well as the world across.