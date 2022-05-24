NEP-2020 a platform to translate research, ideas, innovations into actions: Advisor Bhatnagar

Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today remarked that NEP-2020 has created a suitable platform in universities and other educational institutions for translation of research, ideas and innovations into actions for betterment of society.
The Advisor made these remarks while speaking at the inaugural session of week long Synergistic Training program Utilizing the Scientific and Technological Infrastructure (STUTI) at Gandhi Bhawan, University of Kashmir here.
The week long program is being organised by the Department of Physics, University of Kashmir in collaboration with the Shivaji University, Kolhapur, Maharashtra with support from the Department of Science and Technology, Govt. Of India.
Addressing the large gathering of scientists, scholars, researchers and students from different universities of the country, Advisor Bhatnagar highlighted that the collaborations between different universities and institutions with sharing of infrastructure, ideas and research as well as movement of scholars and researchers is of utmost importance as it gives impetus to research efforts.
He added that these collaborations create a platform for interactions where some of the unique brains and minds of various institutions meet and integrate, thereby producing something significant for our nation as well as the world across.
The Advisor further said that the present age is the age of Science and Technology and the technology has changed the way of our life. He added that Science and Technology has created ample solutions to problems faced by our present civilization.
Highlighting about the significance of the program, Advisor Bhatnagar said that through STUTI human resource and its knowledge capacity through open access to Science and Technology infrastructures across the country will be build up.
He added that through this platform proper and optimum utilisation of different equipments can be achieved and this conference is significantly contributing in that direction.