NEP-2020 a visionary document framed to bring reforms: Director Colleges

Baramulla: Director Colleges J&K Prof Yasmeen Ashai Wednesday said that the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 is a visionary document framed to bring reforms and transformation in the higher education sector.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the inaugural session of a two-day national conference on ‘Challenges and Reforms of Institutional Autonomy in light of NEP-2020’ organised at Government Degree College (GDC), Baramulla, Prof Ashai said, “Earlier students had freedom under choice-based credit system but NEP-2020 has given more options to the students about what to opt at their undergraduate level.”

She said that the Higher Education Department (HED) started the current academic session of colleges in sync with the national academic calendar under NEP-2020 wherein the students have got absolute freedom in choosing their course with a multi-disciplinary approach.

“Under the NEP we have started a four-year UG programme under which the students with 7.5 CGPA in three years can directly go for a PhD in the 4th year while those with less than 7.5 CGPA can go for post-graduation,” Prof Ashai said.