NEP-2020: CS leads first-ever interactive conference with school teachers

Srinagar: Chief Secretary (CS) Arun Kumar Mehta Wednesday asked the teaching faculty of the School Education Department (SED) to focus on the learning outcome of the students and Early Child Care Education (ECCE).

He was speaking during an interaction with the teachers and other officers of the SED at SKICC here that was held to discuss the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 besides other initiatives taken by the department.

During the interaction, the chief secretary took direct feedback from the teachers regarding the implementation of NEP-2020 and Human Resource Management (HRM) including transfers and promotions in the department.