NEP-2020 | CS to interact with teaching fraternity today

Srinagar: Chief Secretary (CS) Arun Kumar Mehta is scheduled to interact with the teaching fraternity of the School Education Department (SED) at SKICC to discuss the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 besides other initiatives taken by the department.
The interaction would commence in the second half on Wednesday wherein the teachers are likely to share their feedback with the Chief Secretary regarding the ground situation and the status of the preparedness plans for the implementation of the policy at the school level.
The move comes months after the J&K government decided to fully implement NEP from the current academic session and would also move to a uniform academic calendar, synchronised to the national academic calendar.
The government has already instructed the SED to make preparations for switching to the March session for holding J&K Board of School Education (BOSE) examinations of class 10th to 12th students.
Meanwhile, the CS would also discuss the quality of education and deliverables besides the newly-introduced Annual Transfer Drive (ATD) and issues related to the promotion of the teaching faculty of the department. The SED ordered all the transfers of teachers, masters, and lecturers through ATD for the last two years which was done through an online system without any human interference.
Several issues regarding the promotion and posting of teaching staff are lingering in the department.
“All these issues will be discussed through open interaction with the CS. The teachers will put forth their grievances, feedback, and suggestions which will be evaluated and looked into accordingly,” an official said.
The interaction would be attended by the top-level officers of the SED besides Director School Education (DSE) Jammu at the Teacher’s Bhawan Jammu, DSE Kashmir at SKICC Srinagar, and all Chief Education Officers (CEOs) along with Zonal Education Officers (ZEOs) and principals from the district headquarters. Besides participating in physical interaction, the teachers in other areas would participate in the interaction through an online mode.
Meanwhile, the department has asked all the higher secondary school principals to nominate three lecturers and two masters from their respective institutions for their participation with the J&K CS regarding the implementation of NEP-2020 and Human Resource Management (HRM). The move has left the teachers fuming.
They said that the department should give a chance to the teachers and headmasters working in the primary and the middle schools who have a better experience of the ground situation.
“At least all the headmasters and middle school masters should also have been given a chance to interact with the CS. Only the teachers exactly know the actual position of the schools,” a teacher said.