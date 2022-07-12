NEP-2020 | CS to interact with teaching fraternity today

The move comes months after the J&K government decided to fully implement NEP from the current academic session and would also move to a uniform academic calendar, synchronised to the national academic calendar.

The government has already instructed the SED to make preparations for switching to the March session for holding J&K Board of School Education (BOSE) examinations of class 10th to 12th students.

Meanwhile, the CS would also discuss the quality of education and deliverables besides the newly-introduced Annual Transfer Drive (ATD) and issues related to the promotion of the teaching faculty of the department. The SED ordered all the transfers of teachers, masters, and lecturers through ATD for the last two years which was done through an online system without any human interference.

Several issues regarding the promotion and posting of teaching staff are lingering in the department.