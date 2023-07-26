NEP 2020 equipping students for the job market: VC CUK

While speaking to Greater Kashmir, Prof Nath highlighted the collaborative nature and flexibility of NEP 2020, aimed at empowering students to take charge of their career paths. He emphasized that today's students are well-informed about job market needs and their aspirations. "NEP 2020 facilitates their journey by offering learner-centric programs that focus on acquiring essential skills and degrees. "

Prof Nath also underscored the significance of the Center for Knowledge Resources and Centre for IT, which have the potential to revolutionize student readiness for the future. "With ongoing reforms, IT integration will become pervasive across all fields of education, and perhaps even encompass Artificial Intelligence in the near future, exemplifying the policy's adaptability and forward-thinking approach."