NEP 2020 equipping students for the job market: VC CUK

Srinagar, July 26: The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 stands as a major transformative policy, redefining access, enhancing quality, and fostering the applicability of education in India to align with the nation's growth trajectory and global market demands, stated Prof A Ravinder Nath, the Vice Chancellor of Central University of Kashmir, during an event commemorating the third anniversary of NEP 2020.
While speaking to Greater Kashmir, Prof Nath highlighted the collaborative nature and flexibility of NEP 2020, aimed at empowering students to take charge of their career paths. He emphasized that today's students are well-informed about job market needs and their aspirations. "NEP 2020 facilitates their journey by offering learner-centric programs that focus on acquiring essential skills and degrees. "
Prof Nath also underscored the significance of the Center for Knowledge Resources and Centre for IT, which have the potential to revolutionize student readiness for the future. "With ongoing reforms, IT integration will become pervasive across all fields of education, and perhaps even encompass Artificial Intelligence in the near future, exemplifying the policy's adaptability and forward-thinking approach."
He further said that the visionary policy has set in motion a comprehensive reform aimed at shaping a more inclusive, progressive, and globally competitive education landscape. By prioritizing accessibility, emphasizing academic excellence, and embracing modern learning paradigms, NEP 2020 has laid a strong foundation to empower our students and equip them with the skills necessary to thrive in an ever-evolving world, Prof Nath stated.
The NEP 2020 was approved by the Government of India on July 29, 2020. It envisages a significant shift in India's education policies, aiming to revolutionize the education system to meet 21st-century challenges and cater to the diverse needs of the population. Prof Nath, who was flanked by Deans of various disciplines at the Press Conference said that the university redesigned its courses based on a Learning Outcome-based Curriculum Framework (LOCF) and integrated internship and project-based learning into many programs. “To foster flexibility and mobility, CUK realigned its programs and started offering four-year ITEP programs and courses in pedagogy for Ph.D. programs. The university embraced credit transfer of MOOCs programs and introduced skill development components in various courses, with plans to extend internships to all programs,” he said.
CUK has constituted a high-power committee chaired by Prof Zahoor Gilani for implementing NEP 2020 and is actively engaged in conducting webinars, seminars, and workshops to create awareness among faculty members about the policy's implementation. "The university is committed to achieving full human potential by providing affordability, equitable access, quality, and accountability in education. Initiatives include a credit-based fee structure, tuition fee waivers based on need and merit, and encouraging learners to be partners in knowledge creation." He urged that all stakeholders including government, educational institutions, teachers, parents, and the private sector put in concerted efforts for better implementation of the policy. “It aligns with the UN Sustainable Development Goals - 2030, emphasizing inclusive and equitable quality education and lifelong learning opportunities for all,” he said.
To enhance equitable access, CUK launched the 'School of Honors Programs and Finishing/ Skill Studies' to provide access to students beyond CUK through immersion models under dual degree programs. It also established the 'Instructional Media Center' to develop digital and online courses, expanding lifelong learning opportunities. It was stated that the university promotes Indian language, culture, and knowledge systems, evident through the establishment of the Center for Kashmiri Language and Culture Studies.