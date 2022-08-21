NEP-2020: Eupheus Learning holds seminar for Kashmir schools

Eupheus Learning, a largest school-focused distribution platform conducted a seminar for Private schools of Kashmir on implementation of National Education Policy (NEP)-2020.
The seminar focused on creating awareness about the key mandates of NEP-2020 and the challenges in implementing it.
Also, the company also launched ClassKlap, a key player in the School Curriculum space with its remedial personalization solutions.
ClassKlap highlights the differentiated pedagogy adopted while creating the curriculum for pre-primary to Grade 5.
The seminar was attended by 64 participants from 45 Prominent schools, represented by Principals, Vice-Principals, and Heads of Departments of various subjects.
While the primary aim of the seminar was to hold discussions around NEP 2020, the home-grown EdTech firm also showcased how ClassKlap can assist educators in improving the quality of education with specialized apps for teachers and students, respectively.
These applications provide learning content and improve communication between teachers and students.
Speaking about the initiative, Amit Kapoor, co-founder of Eupheus Learning, said that the NEP-2020 is a well-crafted document that addresses all aspects of introducing technology into the Indian education system.
“The introduction of digital tools in classrooms increases student engagement, helps teachers focus more on improving their lesson plans, and facilitates personalized learning. It also helps students to develop essential 21st-century skills,” he said.