NEP-2020: Eupheus Learning holds seminar for Kashmir schools

Eupheus Learning, a largest school-focused distribution platform conducted a seminar for Private schools of Kashmir on implementation of National Education Policy (NEP)-2020.

The seminar focused on creating awareness about the key mandates of NEP-2020 and the challenges in implementing it.

Also, the company also launched ClassKlap, a key player in the School Curriculum space with its remedial personalization solutions.

ClassKlap highlights the differentiated pedagogy adopted while creating the curriculum for pre-primary to Grade 5.

The seminar was attended by 64 participants from 45 Prominent schools, represented by Principals, Vice-Principals, and Heads of Departments of various subjects.